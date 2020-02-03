Jr. Varsity Wrestling Recap
Cyclone Invitational, 1-27-2020 @ Harlan
Lo-Ma Panthers Results
106: Tarick Rowe (LM) pinned Connor Hytrek (CBAL), 2:52; pinned Hailey Williams (Lewis Central), :38; pinned Kaiden Krajicek (Den-Schles), 2:27. First place.
120: James Newton (LM) was pinned by Thaine Williamson, 1:41; pinned Brandon Keltner (Shenandoah), 5:17; lost 3-2 decision to Trenton Silva (CBAL). Third place.
126: Hunter Allen (LM) pinned Jose Avolos (Den-Schles), 1:07; pinned Logan Nepper (CK), 2:52; pinned Ben Albreti (Harlan), 1:06. First place.
145: Jacob Fetter (LM) was pinned by Elijah Marsh (TC), 1:38; pinned Sam Bladt (Harlan), 4:50; was pinned by Chris Wells, 4:40. Third place.
182: Caleb Hiatt (LM) pinned Warren Summers (CBAL), 3:06; pinned Talon Adams (Den-Schles), 3:12; pinned Will Kenkel (Harlan), :02. First place.
195: Kole Shepard (LM) was pinned by Logan Katzer (LC), 1:34; won 9-4 decision over Kane Langenfield (Den-Schles); was pinned by Jameson Bieker (Harlan), 1:10. Third place.
195: Jarett Armstrong (LM) pinned Jace L. Heureux (Shen), 1:25; received bye; was pinned by Kade Brouillard (Harlan), :51. Second place.
220: Ruger Meeker (LM) was pinned by Sebastian Mink (Den-Schles), 3:19; was pinned by Kaden Flott (Glen), 2:34; won by forfeit. Third place.
220: Klayton Dickman (LM) won 14-6 major decision over Nick Anderson (Harlan); pinned Zachary McColligan (Lewis Central), :16; pinned Gabriel Daniels (CB AL), 1:09. First place.
220: Cole Leonard (LM) won 7-5 ultimate tiebreaker over Cesar Martinez (Den-Schles); won 4-2 sudden victory over Jeremiah Davis (Harlan); pinned Hayden Hoffman (Glenwood), 4:50. First place.
