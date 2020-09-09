2020 Lo-Ma Panthers Volleyball Roster
The Missouri Valley Times-News staff mistakenly left some names off of the 2020 Panther volleyball roster in the August 28 Fall Sports Preview.
Shown below is the complete 2020 Lo-Ma Panther volleyball roster. The Times-News regrets the error.
2020 Lo-Ma Panthers Volleyball Roster
Seniors: Ashley Christians; Ashlyn Doiel; Emme Lake; Courtney Ohl; Hailey Orr; Emilie Thompson.
Juniors: Kali Collins; Ruby Nolting; Paige Rife; Alyx Wohlers; Samantha Yoder.
Sophomores: MacKenna Bucksbee; Macanna Guritz; Megan Jones; Jasmine Lease; Cara Ohl; Emma Perkins; Kattie Troxel.
Freshmen: Haylee Allen; Marki Bertelsen-Helgenberger; Clair Clark; Abby Czarnecki; Kendall Fitzgibbon; Jazmyn Guritz; Brooklyn Hanlon, Brooke Johnsen; Jaelyn Lease; Rory Madsen; Addyson Monico; McKenna Witte; Kaitlin Wingert;
Managers: Kendall Johnsen; Abigail Leonard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.