2020 Panther JV Volleyball Recap

VB: Tri-Center Invite, 9-3-2020 @ Tri-Center

Set 1: Lo-Ma 21, 19, 15 Underwood 10, 21, 12

 

Set 2: Lo-Ma 21, 15, 13  Tri-Center 19, 21, 15

 

Combined Stats – 2 games

 

Aces: Kattie Troxel 7; Hailey Orr 4; Megan Jones 3; Cara Ohl 2.

 

Assists: Ohl 16.

Kills: Emma Perkins 7; Troxel 7; Alyx Wohlers 5; Ohl 4.

Digs: Samantha Yoder 21; Ohl 17; Kali Collins 11; Orr 8.

Blocks: Perkins 3; Collins 2.

