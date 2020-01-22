2020 Hoop Scoop
Junior Varsity Basketball Recap
Logan-Magnolia
1-16-2020 @ Woodbine
Logan-Magnolia 35 Woodbine 30
Lo-Ma Scoring: Calvin Wallis 9; Brody West 6; Nicio Adame 6; Kyle Stueve 5; Tru Melby 4; Cem Gueleryuez 3; Lucas Vana 2.
Lo-Ma Record: 4-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.