2020 Hoop Scoop

Jr. Varsity Boys Basketball Recap

West Harrison

1-13-2020 @ Mondamin

West Harrison 63 MVAOCOU 24

WH Scoring: Grant Gilgen 5; Chantz Cleaver 4; Brody Melby 3; Brecken Pavlik 8; Koleson Evans 11; Sage Evans 11; Cody Radil 8; Nick Clark 13.

Hawkeyes Record: 4-1.

1-14-2020 @ Mondamin

West Harrison 46 Woodbine 56

WH Scoring: Chantz Cleaver 2; Brody Melby 9; Koleson Evans 22; Cody Radil 6; Nick Clark 7.

Hawkeyes Record: 4-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.