2020 Hoop Scoop
Jr. Varsity Boys Basketball Recap
West Harrison
1-13-2020 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 63 MVAOCOU 24
WH Scoring: Grant Gilgen 5; Chantz Cleaver 4; Brody Melby 3; Brecken Pavlik 8; Koleson Evans 11; Sage Evans 11; Cody Radil 8; Nick Clark 13.
Hawkeyes Record: 4-1.
1-14-2020 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 46 Woodbine 56
WH Scoring: Chantz Cleaver 2; Brody Melby 9; Koleson Evans 22; Cody Radil 6; Nick Clark 7.
Hawkeyes Record: 4-2.
