Snow this morning will give way to showers of rain and wet snow this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
