2020 Hoop Scoop

Junior Varsity Basketball Recap

Logan-Magnolia

1-3-2020 @ Audubon

Logan-Magnolia 27 Audubon 34

Lo-Ma Scoring: Tru Melby 7; Brody West 6; Jackson Thomsen 4; Cem Gueleryuez 4; Nicio Adame 4; Kyle Stueve 2.

Lo-Ma Record: 1-4.

1-9-2020 @ Logan

Logan-Magnolia 38 Boyer Valley 31

Lo-Ma Scoring: Nicio Adame 13; Tru Melby 8; Kyle Stueve 6; Calvin Wallis 5; Lucas Vana 4; Brody West 2.

Lo-Ma Record: 2-4.

1-10-2020 @ Oakland

Logan-Magnolia 47 Riverside 10

Lo-Ma Scoring: Brody West 10; Jackson Thomsen 10; Caden Waldron 8; Nicio Adame 4; Tru Melby 4; Cem Gueleryuez 4; Lucas Vana 4; Kyle Stueve 3.

Lo-Ma Record: 3-4.

