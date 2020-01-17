2020 Hoop Scoop
Junior Varsity Basketball Recap
Logan-Magnolia
1-3-2020 @ Audubon
Logan-Magnolia 27 Audubon 34
Lo-Ma Scoring: Tru Melby 7; Brody West 6; Jackson Thomsen 4; Cem Gueleryuez 4; Nicio Adame 4; Kyle Stueve 2.
Lo-Ma Record: 1-4.
1-9-2020 @ Logan
Logan-Magnolia 38 Boyer Valley 31
Lo-Ma Scoring: Nicio Adame 13; Tru Melby 8; Kyle Stueve 6; Calvin Wallis 5; Lucas Vana 4; Brody West 2.
Lo-Ma Record: 2-4.
1-10-2020 @ Oakland
Logan-Magnolia 47 Riverside 10
Lo-Ma Scoring: Brody West 10; Jackson Thomsen 10; Caden Waldron 8; Nicio Adame 4; Tru Melby 4; Cem Gueleryuez 4; Lucas Vana 4; Kyle Stueve 3.
Lo-Ma Record: 3-4.
