2020 Big Reds JV Baseball Recap
7-7-2020 @ Missouri Valley
MV 11 Woodbine 5
Big Reds hits: Will Gutzmer 3 hits; Ryan Russman 1 hit; Kadin Bonham 1 hit; Hayden Kocour 1 hit; Cole Staska 1 hit; Jacob Hember 2 hits; Jackson Tennis 1 hit.
Big Reds pitchers: Will Gutzmer.
MV Record: 6-3-1.
7-8-2020 @ Missouri Valley
MV 3 West Harrison 9
Big Reds hits: Kadin Bonham 1 hit; Will Gutzmer 1 hit; Gage Clausen 2 hits.
Big Reds pitchers: Cody Gilpin, Gage Clausen.
MV Record: 6-4-1.
