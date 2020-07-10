Big Reds JV Baseball Recap
6-29-2020 @ Oakland
MV 7 Riverside 7
Big Reds hits: Alex Murray 2 hits; Cole Lange 1 hit; Jacob Hember 1 hit; Will Borgaila 1 hit; Eli Fouts 1 hit.
Big Reds pitcher: Cole Lange
MV Record: 4-2-1.
6-30-2020 @ Logan
MV 5 Logan-Magnolia 3
Big Reds hits: Ben Hansen 1 hit; Eli Fouts 2 hits; Evan White 1 hit; Nick May 2 hits; Jackson Tennis 1 hit.
Big Reds pitchers: Eli Fouts, Hayden Kocour.
MV Record: 5-2-1.
7-2-2020 @ Treynor
MV 1 Treynor 6
Big Reds hits: Cole Staska 1 hit; Brad Ortner 1 hit.
Big Reds pitchers: Kadin Bonham, Will Gutzmer.
MV Record: 5-3-1.
