Big Reds JV Baseball Recap

6-29-2020 @ Oakland

MV 7 Riverside 7

Big Reds hits: Alex Murray 2 hits; Cole Lange 1 hit; Jacob Hember 1 hit; Will Borgaila 1 hit; Eli Fouts 1 hit.

Big Reds pitcher: Cole Lange

MV Record: 4-2-1.

6-30-2020 @ Logan

MV 5 Logan-Magnolia 3

Big Reds hits: Ben Hansen 1 hit; Eli Fouts 2 hits; Evan White 1 hit; Nick May 2 hits; Jackson Tennis 1 hit.

Big Reds pitchers: Eli Fouts, Hayden Kocour.

MV Record: 5-2-1.

7-2-2020 @ Treynor

MV 1 Treynor 6

Big Reds hits: Cole Staska 1 hit; Brad Ortner 1 hit.

Big Reds pitchers: Kadin Bonham, Will Gutzmer.

MV Record: 5-3-1.

