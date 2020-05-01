A full move for the Washington County Sheriff's Office into the new law enforcement and criminal justice center may not occur until June 30 said Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz Company, during a Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.
Schleifer said the previous goal was to have the sheriff’s office move into its new office space in the justice center by mid-May and have the jail area, which includes maximum and medium security cells, ready for move in by the beginning of June. Continued masonry and sanitary sewer line work, however, will push those move in dates back.
"One of the key factors in getting this phased out and turned over to the sheriff's (office) early is tying into the existing sanitary line," Schleifer said.
He said the sanitary line requires a "glorified garbage disposal" to be installed, but that can't be installed until masonry work on the inside of jail area, specifically the maximum security area, is finished. The southeast portion of the building is currently where masonry silos are located and where space has been left open to allow entry of equipment. The masonry silos would need to be moved so walls in that portion of the building could be constructed.
Schleifer said the completion of masonry work inside in the jail area will take about four more weeks, and the masonry silos would eventually be moved to Colfax Street for remaining masonry work elsewhere in the facility.
"One of the things we talked about with the sheriff's (office), if they were to move in early, there's no point in getting them into their offices until they can have that maximum security area ready for looking at holding," he said. "When they move, we're wanting to take over their existing space, which would take away their holding cells. We're in a mad, mad rush to get those maximum security area operational."
But, Schleifer said, to get the maximum security area operational requires the current sanitary sewer line tied into the new building.
Supervisor Lisa Kramer, District 2-Kennard, thanked Schleifer and Weitz Company for all the work they've done with the justice center so far.
"Working on all the little snags here and there that are normal in a project of this scope," she said.
