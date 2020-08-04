While the official date has moved several times over the last few months, in large part due to unforeseen circumstances, the Washington County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to move into their new space at the end of the month.
Dave Rezac, project superintendent on site for the new law enforcement and criminal justice center, included the expected move-in date among several updates he gave to the Washington County Board of Supervisors during its July 28 meeting.
The entire facility, including renovation of the old sheriff's office and jail, should be completed by February, Rezac said.
Rezac said work on sidewalks, stairways and railings on the north and west side of the new facility was being completed. He also said sod was expected to be installed this week.
On the lower level of the courthouse, Rezac said finishing touches should be done by early August.
"We are working on our wood paneling and getting our finishing on in the courthouse, and our painting in the courtroom," he said.
Rezac also said painting in the sheriff's training area as well as epoxy flooring work was also being completed this week.
Epoxy flooring in the jail cell area was one aspect of work which previously slowed the move-in date to the sheriff's office. In June, Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz Company, told the board the epoxy flooring subcontractor had several employees out with COVID-19, which slowed progress.
Rezac said epoxy flooring was completed in the facility's upper level cell block area where work on electrical wiring and control locks should be complete this week.
"So things are progressing pretty well so far as we speak," he said.
The portion of the jail that contains double-stacked cells was set to see work walkways, handrail and painting begin soon, Rezac said. He said the area should be complete around mid-September.
Rezac also said work on the facility's main sanitary sewer line was to be complete by the end of last week.
