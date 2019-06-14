Visitors to the Washington County Courthouse can now see the progress made on the new Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center.
Jared Schleifer, project manager for Weitz, said structural steel is complete on the west side of the building.
“You can actually see the building coming out of the ground,” he told the Board of Supervisors during his regular update. “No rain can mean a lot of work can get done.”
A wall adjacent to the existing jail cells has also been partially poured.
Work on the underground plumbing is underway and crews will soon begin backfilling around the building, Schleifer said.
Though work on the building is progressing, the project is still three weeks behind due to the groundwater and soil issues earlier this year and a rainy May.
Schleifer said typically crews anticipate losing at least six days during May due to weather. However, they lost 10 days last month.
“But we're catching back up,” he said.
