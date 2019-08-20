Recent fair weather has allowed the construction crew for the new Washington County Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Center gain some ground, according to Weitz Company Project Manager Jared Schleifer.
Completed masonry work will allow for more steel trusses to be added. Metal framers have also begun to frame the walls on the lower level for the county courtroom.
Last week, a demolition crew began to take down the northwest wall on the existing jail, which will allow it to be tied into the new structure.
Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, said construction is approximately 32 days behind schedule.
Chairman to sign contract for 'Calhoun cutoff'
The board authorized Chairman Steve Dethlefs-District 1-Fort Calhoun, to sign a contract between the county and Cedar Valley Paving of Waterloo, Iowa, for the paving of County Road 32, also known as the “Calhoun cutoff.”
Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, voted against the motion.
Cedar Valley received the bid for the project for $3.9 million during the board's July 23 meeting. The company will be given 180 calendar days to complete the project. The road is to be completed by Oct. 15, 2020.
Highway Superintendent Bill Hansel said he plans to host a town hall meeting with residents who live along the road to answer any questions they may have. Hansel has yet to set a date for the meeting.
SRO inter-local agreement approved
The board approved an inter-local agreement with Arlington Public Schools (APS) and Fort Calhoun Community Schools (FCCS) for a full-time school resource officer (SRO).
Gregory Byelick was hired to serve as SRO for FCCS for the 2019-20 school year. Byelick joins Deputy Nicole Kruse, who will be the full-time officer for APS.
