A jury found a Blair man guilty of a methamphetamine possession Sept. 5 following a two-day trial in Washington County District Court.
Michael R. Boles, 44, was found guilty of the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance a Class 4 felony.
Judge John E. Samson ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing is set for Nov. 5.
Boles was arrested in October after sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at a home in the 4600 block of Pioneer Road.
During the search, deputies found several small bags containing white crystal powder, which tested positive for meth, in bedrooms belong to Michael and his brother, David.
In Michael's room, deputies also found a revolver that was reported stolen in Sioux City, Iowa.
David Boles pleaded no contest to possession of a controlled substance in March. He was sentenced to one year in prison and 12 months post-release supervision in June.
