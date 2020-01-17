JV Wrestling Recap
Lo-Ma Invitational, 1-11-2020 @ Logan
Missouri Valley Results
Bracket 1: Parker Ferris (MV) was pinned by Connor Hytrek (CBAL), 5:20; was pinned by Clevi Johnson (Atlantic-CAM), :47; won 11-3 major decision over Austyn Fisher (Riverside). Third place.
Bracket 6: Alexis Manzo (MV) pinned Trenton Silva (CBAL), 3:49; was pinned by Kaleb King (LM), 2:53; pinned Poe Hsee (CBTJ), 1:32. Second place.
Bracket 9: Cody Gilpin (MV) pinned Raymond Patomson (Und), 1:51; won 14-3 major decision over Cole Halverson (WM); pinned Brent Masker (Atlantic-CAM), 2:52. First place.
Bracket 10: John Mass (MV) lost 10-6 decision to Kadyn Fleek (Und); was pinned by Jherek Dillavou (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 1:51; was pinned by Evan Smith (Trey), 2:54. Fourth place.
Bracket 14: Owen Town (MV) was pinned by Kent Hyde (CBAL), 1:03; was pinned by Mason Griffith (Harlan), 2:46; lost 16-1 technical fall to Tyler Schenkelberg (Sgt. Bluff-Luton). Fourth place.
Bracket 21: Shane Sinclair (MV) was pinned by Darlington Woods (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 1:42; was pinned by Taton Adams (Den-Schles), 1:30; pinned Will Kenkel (Harlan), 1:32.
Bracket 25: Owen Moyer (MV) was pinned by Austin Schumacher (Harlan), 1:18; was pinned by Quintin Nissen (AHSTW), 1:33; was pinned by Joe Hedger (LoMa) 1:50. Fourth place.
Girls Division, Bracket 4: Maddy Buffum (MV) pinned Josie Matgen (LeMars), 3:05; pinned Allison Baxter (AHSTW), 5:12. First place.
Logan-Magnolia Results
Bracket 2: Tarick Rowe (LM) lost 20-4 technical fall to Ashtin Stange (Und); won 9-6 decision over Cruz Weaver (Atlantic-CAM); won 2-1 decision over Josh Kopiasz (Harlan); lost 10-6 decision to Alex Mendoza (CBTJ). Third place.
Bracket 3: James Newton (LM) pinned Ethan Bose (CBTJ), :34; was pinned by Jack Moreau (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), 2:58; lost 17-0 technical fall to Ben Alberti (Harlan). Third place.
Bracket 4: Hunter Allen (LM) pinned Mikey Dose (Und), 3:24; pinned Jonas Keay (Trey), 3:26; pinned Garret Foster (CBAL), 2:18. First place.
Bracket 5: Harley Christensen (LM) pinned Conrad Schafer (Wb), 2:00; pinned Cole Disney (WM), 1:24; pinned Jose Avolos (CBAL), 3:06. First place.
Bracket 6: Kaleb King (LM) pinned Poe Hsee (CBTJ), 2:57; pinned Alexis Manzo (MV), 2:53; pinned Trenton Silva (CBAL), 2:50. First place.
Bracket 11: Jacob Fetter (LM) pinned Edwardo Mosquedo Cruz (Riverside), 1:18; pinned Jared Walters (Harlan), 1:19; was pinned by Aidan Cano (AHSTW), 1:50; Second place.
Bracket 24: Kole Shepard (LM) was pinned by Warren Summers (CBAL), 1:32; pinned Kane Langenfeld (D-S), 5:44; pinned Caden Hill (Trey), 5:43. Second place.
Bracket 25: Joe Hedger (LM) pinned Quintin Nissen (AHSTW), 5:23; won 12-8 decision over Austin Schumacher (Harlan); pinned Owen Moyer (MV), 1:50. First place.
Bracket 26: Ruger Meeker (LM) lost 11-5 decision to Manuel Alcaraz (D-S); pinned AJ Scott, 1:12; lost 15-6 decision to Ross DeGroat (Riv); was pinned by Jarett Armstrong (LM), 2:27. Fourth place.
Bracket 26: Jarret Strong (LM) pinned AJ Scott (St. Albert), :21; pinned Manuel Alcarez (D-S), :27; pinned Ross DeGroat (Riv), :52; pinned Ruger Meeker (LM) 2:27. First place.
Bracket 27: Klayton Dickman (LM) pinned Raymond Simmons (CBTJ), 1:06; was pinned by Sabastian Mink (D-S), 5:32; pinned Payton Silva (CBAL), :35. Second place.
Bracket 29: Cole Leonard (LM) pinned Thylan Wessondorf (Sgt. Bluff-Luton), :09; pined Nicholas Anderson (Harlan), :36; lost 3-2 decision to Brady Canada (AHSTW). Second place.
Girls Division, Bracket 2: Olivia Diggins (LM) pinned Bailey Brady (LeMars), 1:49; won by forfeit; pinnd Isabella Manning (LeMars), 1:54. First place.
Girls Division, Bracket 3: Catrina Sears (LM) lost 12-10 decision to Jacey Theisen (LeMars); pinned Jacqueline Bunten (CBAL), 4:17; pinned Maddie Keunen (LeMars), 1:06. Second place.
Woodbine Tigers Results
Bracket 6: Conrad Schafer (W) was pinned by Harley Christensen (LM), 2:00; was pinned by Jose Avalos (CBAL), 1:27; pinned Cole Disney (WM), :47. Third place.
