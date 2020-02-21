Logan-Magnolia
1-30-2020 @ Logan
Logan-Magnolia 41 CB St. Albert 50
Lo-Ma Scoring: Brody West 11; Tru Melby 11; Nicio Adame 6; Kyle Stueve 5; Calvin Wallis 4; Cem Gueleryuez 4.
Lo-Ma Record: 7-6
2-7-2020 @ Manning
Logan-Magnolia 35 IKM-Manning 47
Lo-Ma Scoring: Kyle Stueve 9; Jackson Thomsen 7; Brody West 6; Nicio Adame 6; Calvin Wallis 5; Tru Melby 2
Lo-Ma Record: 7-7
2-14-2020 @ Dunlap
Logan-Magnolia 43 Boyer Valley 50
Lo-Ma Scoring: Brody West 14; Kyle Stueve 9; Jackson Thomsen 8; Nicio Adame 5; Caden Waldron 5; Cem Gueleryuez 2.
Lo-Ma Record: 7-8
