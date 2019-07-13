Three Washington County baseball teams began Junior American Legion Tournament play Friday and just one remains after Sunday's action.
Blair and Fort Calhoun reached elimination games Sunday with 1-1 starts, while the Arlington Post 71 Juniors finished 0-2 after Saturday's 14-4 loss to the Bears in Valley.
The Eagles finished the Class B 3 Area Tournament 0-2 with losses to Post 154 and Wayne (6-1).
Blair, meanwhile, lost 4-3 to Omaha Roncalli, but defeated the Eagles to stay alive. They then defeated Valley 7-2 Sunday and are tentatively scheduled to play again 5:30 p.m. Monday in Valley. That game will be a semifinal elimination game.
Fort Calhoun fell to Yutan 3-2 in Sunday's elimination game, which ended its season. The Pioneers were 1-1 during the first two days of the Class C Area 3 Tournament with a 5-3 upset win against Louisville and a 7-3 loss to Malcolm.
This story will be updated as the tournaments continue. Check back Sunday night for more elimination game results. Full stories can be found in Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune and then in Friday's Washington County Enterprise.
