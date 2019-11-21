The Arlington junior high boys basketball season began Nov. 14 with a three-game sweep of Raymond Central.
The “A” Eagles beat the Mustangs 34-30, the “B” squad won 32-25 and the “C” team earned a 15-13 victory. Eighth-grader Kaden Foust had a team-high 17 points in the “A” game, while Dallin Franzluebbers led Arlington in the “B” game with nine. Gage Suhr had five points in the “C” team's victory.
The Eagles, who are coached by Jason Wiese and Kenny Fuchser, then hosted a home tournament on Saturday. They opened it with a 49-17 win against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.