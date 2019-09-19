Nolan May's fourth-quarter interception locked up the Arlington junior high football team's 28-24 win Tuesday against Fort Calhoun.
The Eagles jumped ahead 28-16, but needed the pick-off to put away the visiting Pioneers in the season's second game. Coach Steve Johnson's team is 1-1.
Arlington's first drive of the first quarter covered 70 yards with Jacob Meehan finishing off the last four on a touchdown run. Fort Calhoun answered, however, taking an 8-6 lead all the way into halftime.
After the break, the Eagles' Kaden Foust scored on a 65-yard kick return only for the Pioneers to once again answer and go ahead 16-12.
Foust and Meehan were far from finished, though.
Foust scored on a 56-yard touchdown toss play before Meehan stretched the Eagles lead to 12 on a 37-yarder. The lead shrank as time came off of the scoreboard clock, but May made sure his Arlington squad held onto a victory in the Washington County showdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.