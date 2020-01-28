Seven candidates, including at least three with ties to Washington County, will be considered for a vacant county judge seat in the Sixth Judicial District during a public hearing Friday.
Greg M. Ariza, Omaha; Francis W. Barron III, Arlington; Patrick M. Lee, Kearney; Mark D. Raffety, Omaha; Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont; Desirae M. Solomon, Omaha; and Christina L. Thornton, Omaha, have submitted applications for appointment as county court judge in the Sixth Judicial District, which includes Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston and Washington counties.
The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy will be Blair, Washington County, with the understanding that the judge is expected to also cover Tekamah, Burt County, and to assist one day per week in Fremont, Dodge County.
Three of the candidates — Barron, Schulz and Solomon — have ties to Washington County.
Barron, is a resident of Arlington. He also serves as the Burt County Attorney.
Schulz is a partner in the law firm of Yost, Schafersman, Lamme, Hillis, Mitchell, Schulz and Hartman in Fremont. He also serves as the Village of Arlington attorney.
Solomon has a law office in Blair. She also serves as the Blair city attorney and as a deputy county attorney in the Washington County Attorney's Office.
Ariza serves in the Nebraska Attorney General's Office; Lee is a deputy county attorney in Buffalo County; Raffety and Thornton are private attorneys.
The public hearing of the Judicial Nominating Commission will be 10 a.m. Friday in the district courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse, 1555 Colfax St. The commission will review all applicants for the office at that time. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge C. Matthew Samuelson.
