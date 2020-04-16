Washington County court cases have been continued at least 60 days due to coronavirus concerns, according to an order issued by Judge Ken Vampola.
Criminal, juvenile and traffic cases set between April 3 and May 15 will be rescheduled. The delay will not count against speedy trial for the state. The court will continue to address emergencies and exigent circumstances that may require hearings, including bond reviews, juvenile detention and out-of-home placement detention reviews. Hearings will be by phone or video conferencing, if possible.
Execution of arrest warrants for individuals who have failed to pay fines or costs or are accused of non-violent misdemeanors are also suspended from April 3 to May 15. Those with warrants could still be cited and ordered to appear in court, according to the order.
Civil and probate cases scheduled from April 7 to May 15 will also be continued. Cases that do not require evidence can be heard telephonically. Adoptions will proceed unless a continuance is requested.
Protection order hearings will heard via video conference, telephone or in person.
The Washington County Courthouse and all other county offices and affiliated buildings were closed to the public April 2. The closure is expected until May 6.
The Board of Supervisors approved the closure during a special board meeting, citing the rising number of cases of COVID-19 in the county. Washington County has 19 cases of COVID-19, 17 of which were linked to Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.