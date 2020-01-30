Jr. Varsity Boys BB Recap - Logan-Magnolia Jan 30, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2020 Hoop ScoopJunior Varsity Basketball Recap Logan-Magnolia1-24-2020 @ Treynor Logan-Magnolia 42 Treynor 58Lo-Ma Scoring: Brody West 24; Jackson Thomsen 6; Nicio Adame 4; Caden Waldron 3; Kyle Stueve 3; Lucas Vana 2. Lo-Ma Record: 5-5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Online Poll Do you think Arlington Public Schools should build a new elementary school to address the growing student population? You voted: Yes No No, they should add onto current building Uncertain Vote View Results Back Top 10 Most Read Stories Blair man flees traffic stop, hides from deputies in Lakeland home A photographic fixture in Arlington Answers sought, plans disrupted after South Creek closes Gretna man arrested after high-speed chase through Blair Residents see conceptual plans for possible APS expansion Ruth McKay Herman man injured in snowmobile accident 2 injured in 2-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 133 Michael J. McVeigh Making choices easier on the playground Today's e-Edition Washington County Pilot Tribune
