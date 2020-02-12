2020 Hoop Scoop
Junior High Girls Basketball Recap
West Harrison
1-30-2020 @ Woodbine
West Harrison 6 Woodbine 52
WH Scoring: Chloe Leinen 3; Tylar Stirtz 2; Jaysa Lawrenson 1.
Hawkeyes Record: 0-5.
2-3-2020 @ Dow City
West Harrison 8 Boyer Valley 40
WH Scoring: Tylar Stirtz 4; Jaysa Lawrenson 2; Chloe Leinen 2.
Hawkeyes Record: 0-6.
2-6-2020 @ Mondamin
West Harrison 5 Logan-Magnolia 26
WH Scoring: Ava Garcia 2; Tylar Stirtz 3.
Hawkeyes Record: 0-7.
