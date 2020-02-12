2020 Hoop Scoop

Junior High Girls Basketball Recap

West Harrison

1-30-2020 @ Woodbine

West Harrison 6  Woodbine 52

WH Scoring: Chloe Leinen 3; Tylar Stirtz 2; Jaysa Lawrenson 1.

Hawkeyes Record: 0-5.

2-3-2020 @ Dow City

West Harrison 8  Boyer Valley 40

WH Scoring: Tylar Stirtz 4; Jaysa Lawrenson 2; Chloe Leinen 2.

Hawkeyes Record: 0-6.

2-6-2020 @ Mondamin

West Harrison 5 Logan-Magnolia 26

WH Scoring: Ava Garcia 2; Tylar Stirtz 3.

Hawkeyes Record: 0-7.

