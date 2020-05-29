Food pantry continues to see increasing demand
The Washington County Food Pantry at Joseph's Coat has a new look thanks to an anonymous donor.
While the thrift store was closed for nearly two months due to coronavirus concerns, the nonprofit purchased and installed shelves from an Omaha store that was closing.
“To me, it's almost like a boutique in here. When you walk through and look around, it just displays things so nicely and it's organized,” Board Vice President Harriet Waite said. “The staff has done just a great job.”
Employees also painted the back side of the building and new signs were also installed.
The projects were planned prior to the pandemic. However, the closure allowed the work to be completed. The shelving has also given more space to the food pantry.
“It's been in the works for a while,” Waite said. “It was a good time to get the checklist taken care of.”
Joseph's Coat, which has been closed since March 30, reopened Tuesday. Shoppers lined up outside, waiting for the thrift store to open at 10 a.m.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ray said the phone was constantly ringing from residents wanting to know if the store was open for both donations and shopping.
The food pantry, which has remained open, continues to see a high demand, which Executive Director Denise Ray believes will only increase in the coming months.
“We are predicting numbers are going to increase in June and July because the stimulus money will be gone and the food stamp money that was elevated will end now,” she said.
Staff members were busy Tuesday unloading 1,938 pounds of food collected by Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts troops and packs 143 and 232. Donations have also increased.
“Unbelievable. The donations have poured in for food the whole time,” Waite said. “From small donations to corporate donations, it's just been overwhelming.”
The pantry also recently added a new three-door freezer and milk cooler through a grant from the Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska.
“WCFO is perfectly poised to lead our community in the fight to end hunger. We are committed to doing everything in our power to ensure that no one has go to hungry,” board President Kristina Churchill said. “Your food pantry team is only one ingredient in the recipe that is needed to fuel our mission. We celebrate and give thanks to the hundreds who are joining us in our fight against hunger. We have been humbled by your generosity. Each gift, regardless of the amount, is critical to our ability to meet he growing and ever-demanding need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.