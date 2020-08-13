Jod B Hember, age 58, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home in Omaha, Neb. Jod was born Jan. 7, 1962, in Imperial, Neb. to Donald E. and Lois A (Wonderly) Hember. He graduated from Logan-Magnolia High School in 1980. He joined the Army shortly after graduating, during his time in the Army, Jod served overseas duties as an MP. He loved to work on the farm and help his father with the livestock. Jod had a fondness for music, fishing, and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his father Donald E. Hember and Mother Lois A. Hember.
Survivors include siblings, Todd Hember of Dunlap, Rodd (Peg) Hember of Missouri Valley, Dawn (John) Ford of Missouri Valley, one niece and several nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Hennessey Funeral Home Missouri Valley.
