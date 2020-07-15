The Dean J. King Family Foundation is pleased to announce the names of the current recipients of the Jimmy King Scholarship.
The Dean J. King Foundation has established this $5,000 scholarship for each of the first two consecutive years of a continuing education. It will only be awarded to graduating Harrison County high school seniors who will be attending a college, university, or technical school in the fall.
A total of $250,000 is being awarded for these two scholarships. There will be 25 scholarships given out each year to students graduating from high school to continue Jimmy King’s legacy of providing scholarships to students in Harrison County. To date, 50 scholarships have been awarded totaling $500,000.
The following are the 2020-2021 recipients:
• Marie Hanigan.
• Kelsey Tremel.
• Taylor Klein.
• Austin Grant.
• Alyvia Meeker.
• Jaice Johnsen.
• Madison Mether.
• Megan Dunn.
• Taylor Sporer.
• Trevor Guyett.
• Jayden Kraft.
• Tyler Melby.
• Karter Nelson.
• Nickolas Dean Rife.
• Caleb Loftus.
• Leala Vazquez-Pryor.
• Wyatt Pryor.
• Shawn Sullivan.
• Emma Anunson.
• Kinsey D. Crispin.
• Evan C. Gutzmer.
• Emma Jimmerson.
• Madelyn Lager.
• Ross Garner.
• Morghan Herman.
The foundation congratulates each of these students and wishes them the best as they pursue their education.
