2020 Hoop Scoop
Junior High Girls Basketball Recap
Missouri Valley
1-30-2020 @ Underwood
8th Grade: Missouri Valley 17 Underwood 39
MV Scoring: Henley Arbaugh 4; Shelby Divelbess 5; Grace Herman 6; Sarah Summers 2.
Lady Reds Record: 1-4.
7th Grade: Missouri Valley 2 Underwood 42
MV Scoring: Grace Herman 2.
Lady Reds Record: 2-3.
2-3-2020 @ Audubon
8th Grade: Missouri Valley 18 – Audubon 31
MV Scoring: Bridget Kean 2; Henley Arbaugh 2; Sophie Caniglia 8; Grace Herman 2; Maya Zappia 2; Nikayla Fichter 2.
Lady Reds Record: 1-5.
7th Grade: Missouri Valley 14 – Audubon 4
MV Scoring: Grace Herman 10; Lea Gute 2; Sarah Summers 2.
Lady Reds Record: 3-3.
