2020 Hoop Scoop

Junior High Girls Basketball Recap

Missouri Valley

1-30-2020 @ Underwood

8th Grade: Missouri Valley 17 Underwood 39

MV Scoring: Henley Arbaugh 4; Shelby Divelbess 5; Grace Herman 6; Sarah Summers 2.

Lady Reds Record: 1-4.

 

7th Grade: Missouri Valley 2 Underwood 42

MV Scoring: Grace Herman 2.

Lady Reds Record: 2-3.

2-3-2020 @ Audubon

8th Grade: Missouri Valley 18 – Audubon 31

MV Scoring: Bridget Kean 2; Henley Arbaugh 2; Sophie Caniglia 8; Grace Herman 2; Maya Zappia 2; Nikayla Fichter 2.

Lady Reds Record: 1-5.

 

7th Grade: Missouri Valley 14 – Audubon 4

MV Scoring: Grace Herman 10; Lea Gute 2; Sarah Summers 2.

Lady Reds Record: 3-3.

