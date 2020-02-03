2020 Hoop Scoop
Junior High Girls Basketball Recap
Missouri Valley
1-20-2020 @ Missouri Valley
8th Grade: Missouri Valley 15 Logan-Magnolia 40
MV Scoring: Shelby Divelbess 6; Sophie Caniglia 4; Bridget Kean 5
Lady Reds Record: 0-1.
7th Grade: Missouri Valley 8 Logan-Magnolia 19
MV Scoring: Alyssa Jager 2; Grace Herman 6.
Lady Reds Record: 0-1.
1-21-2020 @ Missouri Valley
8th Grade: Missouri Valley 12 West Monona 24
MV Scoring: Grace Herman 2; Shelby Divelbess 4; Sophie Caniglia 4; Maya Zappia 2.
Lady Reds Record: 0-2.
1-23-2020 @ Treynor
8th Grade: Missouri Valley 14 Treynor 41
MV Scoring: Henley Arbaugh 2; Shelby Divelbess 4; Sophie Caniglia 6; Maya Zappia 2.
Lady Reds Record: 0-3.
7th Grade: Missouri Valley 6 Treynor 41
MV Scoring: Alyssa Jager 1; Grace Herman 5.
Lady Reds Record: 0-2.
1-24-2020 @ Mondamin
7th Grade: Missouri Valley 18 West Harrison 9
MV Scoring: Alyssa Jager 8; Grace Herman 6; Lea Gute 4.
Lady Reds Record: 1-2.
1-27-2020 @ Missouri Valley
8th Grade: Missouri Valley 18 IKM-Manning 17
MV Scoring: Maya Zappia 2; Shelby Divelbess 5; Bridget Kean 2; Sophie Caniglia 9.
Lady Reds Record: 1-3.
7th Grade: Missouri Valley 14 IKM-Manning 13
MV Scoring: Alyssa Jager 6; Grace Herman 5; Sarah Summers 3.
Lady Reds Record: 2-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.