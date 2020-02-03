2020 Hoop Scoop

Junior High Girls Basketball Recap

Missouri Valley

1-20-2020 @ Missouri Valley

8th Grade: Missouri Valley 15 Logan-Magnolia 40

MV Scoring: Shelby Divelbess 6; Sophie Caniglia 4; Bridget Kean 5

Lady Reds Record: 0-1.

 

7th Grade: Missouri Valley 8 Logan-Magnolia 19

MV Scoring: Alyssa Jager 2; Grace Herman 6.

Lady Reds Record: 0-1.

1-21-2020 @ Missouri Valley

8th Grade: Missouri Valley 12 West Monona 24

MV Scoring: Grace Herman 2; Shelby Divelbess 4; Sophie Caniglia 4; Maya Zappia 2.

Lady Reds Record: 0-2.

 

 

1-23-2020 @ Treynor

8th Grade: Missouri Valley 14 Treynor 41

MV Scoring: Henley Arbaugh 2; Shelby Divelbess 4; Sophie Caniglia 6; Maya Zappia 2.

Lady Reds Record: 0-3.

 

7th Grade: Missouri Valley 6 Treynor 41

MV Scoring: Alyssa Jager 1; Grace Herman 5.

Lady Reds Record: 0-2.

1-24-2020 @ Mondamin

7th Grade: Missouri Valley 18 West Harrison 9

MV Scoring: Alyssa Jager 8; Grace Herman 6; Lea Gute 4.

Lady Reds Record: 1-2.

1-27-2020 @ Missouri Valley

8th Grade: Missouri Valley 18 IKM-Manning 17

MV Scoring: Maya Zappia 2; Shelby Divelbess 5; Bridget Kean 2; Sophie Caniglia 9.

Lady Reds Record: 1-3.

 

7th Grade: Missouri Valley 14 IKM-Manning 13

MV Scoring: Alyssa Jager 6; Grace Herman 5; Sarah Summers 3.

Lady Reds Record: 2-2.

