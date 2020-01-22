2020 Hoop Scoop

Junior High Girls Basketball Recap

West Harrison

1-13-2020 @ Mondamin

West Harrison 6 Charter Oak-Ute 47

WH Scoring: Devyn Harris 2; Tylar Stirtz 4.  

Hawkeyes Record: 0-1.

1-16-2020 @ Mondamin

West Harrison 10 Woodbine 54

WH Scoring: Tylar Stirtz 6; Ava Garcia 2; Leah Frink 2.

Hawkeyes Record: 0-2.

