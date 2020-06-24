The family of Jerry and Nancy Skelton are excited to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 27.
Sadly their hopes for an in person celebration had to be cancelled but they would still love for their parents to hear from their friends and loved ones by having a card shower.
Cards can be mailed to 3020 East View Circle, Missouri Valley, Iowa 51555.
Jerry and Nancy have four children, Tammy (Tim Podraza), Kim (Ron Riggle), Tracy (Russ McHugh), and Chris (Mike Guinan); 14 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren.
The family thanks you for sharing in this celebration with them and prays for good health and better days ahead for all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.