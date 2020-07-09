Janssen to cheer for SDSU Jackrabbits
By Matt Gengler
sports@missourivalleytimes.com
Julia Janssen enjoyed the competition as a three-sport standout at Missouri Valley High School, as the 2020 graduate was involved in numerous activities throughout high school. But it was her love of gymnastics outside of school activities helping lead to her post-high school decision.
Julia Janssen accepted an offer this past June to become a cheerleader at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D., in the fall.
“I’m so excited for this opportunity,” stated Janssen. “I spent a lot of time during my younger years taking gymnastics, and I was shocked it took me so long to make this decision. Continuing my cheerleading career just made sense.”
Julia’s older sister, Baily, graduated from Missouri Valley in 2015, and earned her biology degree from SDSU in 2019.
“Baily and I are two different people, and our parents can attest to that,” stated Julia. “Bailey and I talked, but she had no influence on where I wanted to go.”
Besides participating in basketball, volleyball and softball, Julia was also a high school football and high school wrestling cheerleader for two years. Julia credits her high school cheer coach, Leslie Collins, for her success and helping her make a decision.
“Leslie showed me that cheerleading isn’t just waving pom poms,” Julia added. “You have to have strength and balance, as you have to throw people in the air and be agile enough to tumble, which is something I really enjoy.”
When looking at her post-high school decisions, Julia narrowed her choices down to Iowa State and South Dakota State. In the end, SDSU just seemed like a better fit for her.
Julia will be cheering for both the Jackrabbit football team in the fall, as well as the mens and womens basketball teams in the winter.
“Competitive cheer is enjoyable, because there are not stats,” Julia concluded. “Everyone has a job to do, and all of them are important.”
Julia concluded, “The biggest adjustment for me will be learning the harder stunts and more difficult tumbling passes. I’m very excited for the opportunity, and looking forward to starting the next step of my journey.”
Julia is the youngest daughter of Mike and Kristin Janssen of Missouri Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.