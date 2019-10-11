The Washington County Board of Supervisors approved three preliminary proposal agreements with two companies that will provide food, commissary and phone and video visitation services for the new Washington County Justice Center during its meeting Tuesday.
Summit Food Service, which provides food and other services to correctional facilities nationwide, will provide food and commissary service for the justice center, while Combined Public Communications Inc. will provide phone and video visitation services.
Lt. Steve Bolton of the Washington County Sheriff's Office presented preliminary proposals to the board. He said the service providers will allow jail staff to focus entirely on correctional facility work as the jail center moves from a 15- to 120-bed facility. The service providers will remove any business administrative work, such as paperwork and record keeping, the jail staff would have to complete otherwise.
"It lessens our burdens on that," Bolton said.
Bolton said three-year agreements are likely being considered for the service providers, which can be renewed or lengthened. He said contract agreements are being reviewed.
The phone and video service through Combined Public Communications is part of a recoup of at least $75,000 to the justice center's construction contingency budget.
During the Sept. 24board meeting, Supervisor Jay Anderson, District 5-Blair, said that architects Prochaska & Associates include multiple vendors, which provide equipment and materials for jail construction to provide a price point for construction. One of those vendors was a company that provides video visitation services.
Combined Public Communications software was chosen to be installed instead.
"Because the sheriff's department had done their homework to see what other jails were doing, this company not only is going to pay to put all this stuff in and manage it, they're also going to pay us money as it goes forward as inmates use it," Anderson said Tuesday.
Bolton said determining the providers sooner rather than later was necessary so the companies could get their equipment installed alongside the jail's construction.
Matt Cavanaugh, project engineer with Weitz Company, said construction on the justice center continues to move forward. Steel framing for the lower level of the courthouse has been completed and the upper level framing for the area is nearly complete.
On the sheriff's office's side of the building, on the corner of 16th and Colfax streets, the roof is almost complete, Cavanaugh said. He said sheeting and an ice and water shield began earlier this week. The proper color for shingles is still being selected.
"Still pending that, get that matched up," he said. "That will be squared away, get those guys out there and put that on. It will be pretty water tight."
On the lower level of the building, Cavanaugh said windows will be installed within the next month and exterior brick work will begin soon.
"Then really start seeing some stuff take shape out there," he said. "The entire project's moving along."
