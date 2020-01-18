Ivan James Cox was born on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Neb., to Marissa Doiel and Daniel Cox of Little Sioux. Ivan weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20.25 inches long.
Grandparents are Linda Doiel and Dan Cleaver of Logan; Bill Doiel and Meghan Doiel of Elkhorn, Neb.; Brenda and Chris Woodward of Omaha, Neb.; and Dwight Cox of Magnolia.
Great-grandparents include Sinda and Bernell Steward of Missouri Valley; Mike Doiel of Missouri Valley; Sandy and Bob Zuber of Omaha, Neb.; and Carole and Rob Sears of Logan.
