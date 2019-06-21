The sun was shining for another successful Gateway to the West Days festival, which drew thousands of people for concerts, the car show, a 5K run, food events, and of course, the parade.
But one attraction was a little less than stellar — the carnival.
For years, Merriam's Midway has been bringing its rides, games and food vendors to Blair for the city's annual kick off to summer celebration. And it's beginning to show.
In the last few years, there hasn't been much variety as far as the rides and games. For the most part, it's been the same set up year after year. It's become a bit stagnate.
Residents have suggested a new carnival and they are right. A new carnival could attract a bigger crowd, which could spread to Blair's other events. New rides or even different variety of rides would keep people coming back.
The city should take notes from Papillion and Gretna, both of which have large midways set up during their respective summer celebrations. It's important to provide quality and quantity.
Gateway to the West Days is a great community event and showcases what Blair has to offer.
But a dismal display in downtown Blair leaves more to be desired.
