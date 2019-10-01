The seasons have changed and cold weather is on the way. I officially declare it soup season. Start the season off right by turning on your stove and making your favorite soup from scratch. You might be thinking, why bother to make homemade soup when you can just buy a can from the store and pop it in the microwave? One of the biggest benefits of making your own soup is that you get to control what goes in it. Store bought canned soup is usually loaded with unhealthy levels of sodium and preservatives. Follow these tips to make a healthy but delicious pot of soup.
Start with a low-sodium base. Like I mentioned, canned soups have an unhealthy amount of sodium in them. Use a low-sodium broth or stock. Starting off with less sodium in the beginning allows you to adjust the flavors throughout the entire cooking process by adding different herbs and spices. If you’re up for a real challenge, you can try making your own broth by simmering bones or vegetable scraps.
Add veggies. Maybe your recipe only calls for carrots and celery or maybe no veggies at all. Whatever the case may be, there is always room for extra. Add a diced bell pepper to your chili or toss in some spinach to your chicken noodle soup.
Pack with protein. Protein is a must; it helps to keep us full in between meals. You don’t have to add chicken or beef. Try adding beans or lentils — this will also add an extra dose of fiber. If you’re using canned beans, be sure to rinse them off to get rid of the excess sodium.
Use low-fat substitutes. Not all soups have a broth base, and that's OK. For your creamy soups that call for heavy cream, use a low-fat or reduced fat milk instead. Don’t want to completely get rid of the cream? If you’re recipe calls for 1 cup heavy cream, try using ½ cup heavy cream and ½ cup low-fat milk. This helps to cut down on calories and saturated fat.
Puree. If you’re looking to make a thick creamy soup but want to avoid adding heavy cream or other high calorie ingredients, try pureeing your soup. Add small batches of soup to a blender until you reach your desired consistency.
Double the recipe. This may not make your soup healthier but, now you’ve got enough to pack for lunch for the remainder of the week. Or you can freeze leftovers to be used when you’re in a pinch for a quick dinner option.
Now, head to the kitchen and whip up something tasty.
Jordan Luxa is a Food, Nutrition and Health educator for Nebraska Extension in Washington County. She can be contacted at 402-426-9455, jordan.luxa@unl.edu, or visit the Washington County Extension website at www.washington.unl.edu.
