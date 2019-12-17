Four-year-old Cash Saunders showed Blair Police Chief Joe Lager a Nerf gun he picked out while shopping Thursday at Walmart.
Cash was among the 23 children from eight families to receive help from the Blair Police Department's “Shop With A Cop” program. Officers helped pick out $150 in gifts per child. Families also received a $50 gift card to Family Fare for groceries.
“It's a blessing, very much, especially for a one-income family,” said Cash's mom, Sondra Godfrey. “I'm just very thankful that they make it happen for these kids.”
Without the program, Godfrey said Cash and his older siblings would have maybe received one or two gifts for Christmas.
“It would have been stuff he needed as opposed to fun things,” she said.
Bella Defoe rode in a cart, while picking out gifts with her mom, Kelsey. Money, Kelsey said, has been tight. She's grateful for the Blair police and the program.
“It means she'll actually have a Christmas,” she said. “Without it, she wouldn't have had much.”
The Blair Shop With A Cop program was started by Lager in 2003 — his first year as chief. Officers donated $1 per paycheck, while office staff paid money to wear jeans on Fridays to fund the program.
In the first year, Blair officers helped one family and the gifts were delivered to their house.
“It was nothing like it is now,” Lager said. “Not event close.”
This year's program was funded by the annual golf tournament hosted by the Blair Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodge 83 and a small donation from the community.
Officer Josh Hatheway, FOP president, said the program helps children see the officers in a different light.
“We see people usually at their worse or during some traumatic event are the majority of the time police are there,” he said. “It's nice to be pictured in another light, giving back. It's not just enforcing the law. It humanizes us, too.”
Godfrey agreed.
“It's great for the kids and myself to get to know who is protecting our families and be able to thank them for their service and everything they do for the community,” she said.
