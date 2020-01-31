It doesn’t take much to have fun and raise money for a good cause. Nearly 200 people gathered Saturday at the Kennard Auditorium with bags of quarters and a lot of energy for the seventh annual quarter craze.
Since the program began, more than $21,000 has been raised for the American Cancer Society. In 2019, organizers raised $5,665 and they are hoping to succeed once again with their event.
Participants could bid on more than 70 items. The event benefitted Tonya Hipnar's Relay for Life Team.
Hipnar, a three-time cancer survivor, said the number of participants has increased over the years.
"It means the world to me because it's not just for me," she said. "My father and two cousins passed away from it. It's become a family affair."
Attendees brought bags of quarters and bought extra paddles with numbers to multiply their chances to win and cheered loudly every time their numbers were called.
Attendees raised their numbers in the air with hopes that the computer generated program would make them lucky.
Vendors both donated and sold goods for the event.
