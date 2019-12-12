Trinity Dickes looked up at Washington County sheriff's deputy Greg Corns with a smile.
“Let's go shopping,” he told her.
Trinity, 5, her mom, Courtney, brother Xavier, 1, and cousin Halie Ingraham followed Corns, wearing Christmas lights around his neck, to the toy section Monday at the Blair Walmart on Monday.
They were among the 43 children from Arlington, Fort Calhoun and Herman whose Christmases will be a little brighter with help from the “Shop With A Sheriff” program, which is a joint effort between the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 36.
Deputies, corrections officers and dispatchers helped children and their parents choose $200 in gifts per child. Each family also received a $50 gift card.
This is one of the greatest things we do,” Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman told the families. “We truly do enjoy it.”
Sheriff Mike Robinson agreed.
“It's a night we look forward to every year,” he said.
Courtney Dickes, an Arlington resident, said the opportunity for her children meant so much to her family after her husband has had to change jobs several times this year.
“It's a guaranteed Christmas this year,” she said. “I've been a stay-at-home mom for six years and I actually had to take up a job this year.”
Lacey Redding shopped with her children, Draven, who is an Arlington student, and Vedder.
“It means a lot. It makes our Christmas,” she said.
The children's father, Dagan Draven, was killed in a car crash near Hooper in June.
Redding said spending time with the deputies is a positive experience for her children.
“Cops and sheriffs are good people. They can trust them and they like them and that's a good thing,” she said.
Shop With A Sheriff is funded through donations and the sheriff's office's No Shave November fundraiser. But in the last week, Beckman, who organizes the event, said they were $5,000 to $6,000 short.
“Miraculously, the community came through,” Beckman said.
In the week before the event, Robinson said they received $5,000 in donation — $3,000 from Olsen Auto.
“Tim and Monica Hirchert are some amazing people and they have been great sponsors of the sheriff's office and the FOP for the last several years, not just for this but for other things as well,” Beckman said.
