It isn’t often that an R-rated version of “The Goonies” and “Stranger Things” graces the silver screen with four-letter words and inappropriateness galore, but that’s exactly what audiences are getting with “Good Boys.”
The film centers around three best friends: Max (Jacob Tremblay), Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams). They’re at that awkward age, just entering the sixth grade, where some of the boys are still attached to trading cards, while the other boys are starting to realize that girls might just be greater than trading cards.
For Max, count him in for the latter. His dad (Will Forte) is leaving for a business trip for a few days and reiterates that Max not touch his drone, which is “strictly used for work.” As it turns out, Max has bigger things to worry about than a drone.
Brixlee (Millie Davis) is the girl of Max’s dreams, so imagine his excitement when he gets invited to his first kissing party, with Brixlee also in attendance. The only problem? Max has never kissed a girl before.
This leads Max, Thor and Lucas, the self-proclaimed “Bean Bag Boys,” to come together and figure out how to kiss the opposite sex. After a few inappropriate videos on the internet, and a gut-splitting scene with a “CPR doll,” the Bean Bag Boys decide they need a more realistic approach.
Here’s where the drone comes in. Reluctantly, Max takes his dad’s drone to spy on the late-teens girls next door, one of whom has a boyfriend. Things turn sideways, though, when the Bean Bag Boys get caught, lose the drone, only to steal the neighbor girls’ bag as ransom — which just so happens to have drugs in it.
As if Max didn’t have enough on his plate, he must retrieve back his dad’s drone, prepare for his first kissing party and all the while, frantically run from two crazy teenage girls who want their drugs back. Max will need the rest of his Bean Bag Boy crew to pull off any kind of winning scenario in this extremely uphill battle of being a 12-year-old.
The very first scene in “Good Boys” to the last will have you rolling on the floor with chaotic humor. While the word inappropriate cannot be uttered enough for almost every line in the film, for the right audience and demographic, it’s one of the funniest films you’ll see all year.
It’s a film that has more than laughs, though. It’s the chemistry of the Bean Bag Boys that makes the film stand out. Whether they love each other, hate each other and everything in-between throughout the entirety of the film, they are the heart and soul.
While 12-year-olds dropping F-bombs and many other four-letter words every other line may be a bit indecorous, many will cringe and laugh at memories of that awkward age of being a 12-year-old in a seemingly new world.
“Good Boys” is one of the most eccentrically-hilarious, original and memorable movies you’ll see this year. If you have the stomach for the erratic humor, at the end of the film, you won’t only find yourself rooting for the Bean Bag Boys — you’ll wish you were one.
Grade: A-
(0) comments
