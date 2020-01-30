A total of 10,066 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2019 Dean's List.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Achieving academic success from the area include:
• Kinley Dawn McIntosh of Missouri Valley, second year, Animal Ecology.
• Leah Aleen Millikan of Missouri Valley, second year, Open Option (LAS).
• Ty Michael Pitt of Missouri Valley, fourth year, Management Information Systems.
• Ian Montgomery Veatch of Missouri Valley, fourth year, Mechanical Engineering.
• Clara Jean Genereux of Honey Creek, third year, Biology.
• Dillon Gene Bonham of Logan, fourth year, Aerospace Engineering.
• Megan Nicole Hiller of Logan, four year, Animal Science.
• Kaitlin Rose Diggins of Mondamin, third year, Environmental Science (AGLS).
• Ty Stephen Houston of Mondamin, second year, Animal Science.
• Michael Riley Barrett of Woodbine, fourth year, Athletic Training.
• Talon Clausen Delaney of Woodbine, fourth year, English.
• Bruce William Tremel, fourth year, Management.
• Abigail Jean Burkhart of Dunlap, second year, Animal Science.
• Claire Elise Gambs of Dunlap, fourth year, Graphic Design.
• Morgan Rae Klein of Dunlap, fourth year, Psychology.
• Kathryn Rose Puck of Dunlap, second year, Elementary Education.
• Grace Lorraine Reineke of Dunlap, second year, Horticulture.
Iowa State University is located in Ames.
