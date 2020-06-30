More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work.
Area students named to the Dean’s List are listed below followed by their class year and curriculum.
Dunlap:
Abigail Jean Burkhart, 2, Animal Science
Morgan Rae Klein, 4, Psychology
Kathryn Rose Puck, 2, Elementary Education
Grace Lorraine Reineke, 3, Horticulture
Erin Christine Weber, 3, Elementary Education
Honey Creek:
Clara Jean Genereux, 3, Biology
Claire Madelyn Hansen, 2, Pre-Business
Trey Ryan Whitfield, 4, Agronomy
Logan:
Dillon Gene Bonham, 4, Aerospace Engineering
Grant Alexander Guinan, 2, Pre-Business
Megan Nicole Hiller, 4, Animal Science
Chase Riley Maguire, 2, Agricultural Systems Technology
Missouri Valley:
Austin Lee Davis, 4, Forestry
Harrison Duane Kersey, 4, Materials Engineering
Noah Ford Kirlin, 4, Agronomy
Eliza Lynn Martens, 4, Management
Emily Marie McDermott, 4, Kinesiology and Health
Matthew John McDermott, 4, Electrical Engineering
Kinley Dawn McIntosh, 3, Animal Ecology
Leah Aleen Millikan, 2, Open Option
Ian Montgomery Veatch, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Mondamin:
Ty Stephen Houston, 3, Animal Science
Persia:
Kirkland James Keith, 4, Computer Engineering
Woodbine:
Bruce William Tremel, 4, Management
Cheyenne Rae Watkins, 4, Dietetics
