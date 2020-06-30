More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work.

Area students named to the Dean’s List are listed below followed by their class year and curriculum.

Dunlap:

 Abigail Jean Burkhart, 2, Animal Science

 Morgan Rae Klein, 4, Psychology

 Kathryn Rose Puck, 2, Elementary Education

 Grace Lorraine Reineke, 3, Horticulture

 Erin Christine Weber, 3, Elementary Education

Honey Creek:

 Clara Jean Genereux, 3, Biology

 Claire Madelyn Hansen, 2, Pre-Business

 Trey Ryan Whitfield, 4, Agronomy

Logan:

 Dillon Gene Bonham, 4, Aerospace Engineering

 Grant Alexander Guinan, 2, Pre-Business

 Megan Nicole Hiller, 4, Animal Science

 Chase Riley Maguire, 2, Agricultural Systems Technology

Missouri Valley:

 Austin Lee Davis, 4, Forestry

 Harrison Duane Kersey, 4, Materials Engineering

 Noah Ford Kirlin, 4, Agronomy

 Eliza Lynn Martens, 4, Management

 Emily Marie McDermott, 4, Kinesiology and Health

 Matthew John McDermott, 4, Electrical Engineering

 Kinley Dawn McIntosh, 3, Animal Ecology

 Leah Aleen Millikan, 2, Open Option

 Ian Montgomery Veatch, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Mondamin:

 Ty Stephen Houston, 3, Animal Science

Persia:

 Kirkland James Keith, 4, Computer Engineering

Woodbine:

 Bruce William Tremel, 4, Management

 Cheyenne Rae Watkins, 4, Dietetics

