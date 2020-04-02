Iowa state parks reduce some amenities as part of COVID-19 response
Iowa state parks are continuing to look at ways to help protect the health of visitors and staff during the COVID-19 health emergency. Iowa state parks are still open. However, please be aware of the following operational changes, effectively immediately, before visiting a state park:
- All bathrooms, including pit latrines, are closed in Iowa state parks through April 15, 2020. Visitors should bring their own hand sanitizer, as no soap or sanitizer will be available in the park.
- Because bathrooms are not available, camping is limited to self-contained (enclosed) campers with their own bathrooms through April 15. Camping through April 15 will be available for walk-ins only on a first-come, first-served basis. More details can be found on the park alerts page.
- Shelters, camping cabins, youth camps and lodges are closed and not available for rentals because of the lack of bathroom facilities available.
- Playgrounds are not advised to be used during this health emergency. Park staff are unable to keep them clean according to CDC guidelines. User discretion is advised.
- Please remember to keep physical distance of at least 6 feet between you and other visitors, and avoid areas in parks where people may congregate such as points of interest, scenic overlooks, buildings and busy trails.
We appreciate your patience and assistance during these challenging times. We will also be monitoring the situation and may continue to make changes to park operations as needed. Please visit the DNR's COVID-19 web page for more information about how COVID-19 is affecting DNR events, facilities and services. Thanks for your continued understanding as we work together.
