More than 2,200 graduates received degrees from Iowa State University in Ames. Commencement ceremonies were held Dec. 20 (graduate) and Dec. 21 (undergraduate) of 2019.
Jose Rosa, professor of marketing and John and Deborah Ganoe faculty fellow in the Ivy College of Business, spoke at the graduate ceremony.
Alumnus Daniel Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group, gave the undergraduate address.
Graduates from the area include Jessica Buss of Missouri Valley, Bachelor of Arts, Advertising, and Dashia Nuzum of Woodbine, Bachelor of Science, Accounting.
