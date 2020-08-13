Even though Iowans can't be together for the Iowa State Fair this year, they can safely join together for Fair favorites virtually. For the 11 days that would have been the Iowa State Fair, August 13-23, would-be fair goers will find fair videos, competitions, facts, memories, classes, history, trivia and games on the Iowa State Fair website and Facebook page.
Each day will feature a Day of Sponsor, a theme, and 3-4 different activities, videos, or contests. Throughout the week, you can participate in a hymn sing along, learn how to give a chicken a bath, recognize past Veterans Day participants, make Fair food, sculpt a butter cow, and build your own rollercoaster at home.
Under the current conditions, fun can still be had at a distance this year so that we can be together at the 2021 Iowa State Fair.
Follow the Iowa State Fair on social media or visit www.iowastatefair.org for the full virtual Fair schedule.
