The Iowa Restaurant Association announced Monday, June 1, that the first round of Iowa Restaurant Employee Relief Fund grants has been distributed to 75 recipients across the state.
Funds were distributed to eligible workers on a first-apply, first-receive basis in the form of $250 one-time grants.
As additional funds are received, the Association will continue to grant funds to eligible workers who have an application on file. New recipients will also be awarded based on the order in which the applications were received.
Due to the current wait list of eligible applicants, no additional applications are being taken.
The Iowa Employee Relief Fund provides direct grants to Iowa’s eligible hospitality workers to support those who were affected by the suspension of on-premise service in Iowa’s restaurants and bars. All funds raised have or will be distributed to workers across the state.
