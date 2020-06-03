The COVID-19 pandemic poses a new threat to the health and economic security of Iowans. Most have been doing their part, whether that means staying home or pitching in.
At Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, we’ve even changed our production process to make and distribute hand sanitizer to help slow the spread in our community. However, Iowa now faces the challenge of ushering forward an economic recovery.
A recent study by Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development found that Iowa’s vital agricultural sector faces the greatest uncertainty. Potential damages could reach into the billions, including $2.5 billion for Iowa’s 43 ethanol plants and their supporting businesses alone!
To their credit, Iowa’s elected leaders, including those who represent us here in western Iowa like House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl, have been working hard on our behalf to soften the blow. As Iowa’s leaders prepare to reconvene the 2020 legislative session, it is crucial they act on legislation that can help boost biofuel sales, support farmers, and lower prices for consumers at the pump.
Under current law, Iowa’s biofuel tax differential provides an incentive for consumers choosing biofuel blends like B11 (11% biodiesel) and E10 (10% ethanol). Because of such policies, Iowa has seen tremendous growth for higher biodiesel and ethanol blends since the passage of the first fuel tax differential. In fact, according to the most recent Retailers Fuel Gallons Annual Report done by the Iowa Department of Revenue, E10 makes up almost 9 out of every 10 gallons sold in Iowa while B11 and higher biodiesel blends account for just under two out of every three gallons of diesel sold.
The current biofuel tax differential is set to expire on June 30th of this year and in lieu of the current economic situation, farmers and biofuel producers alike could face dire consequences if such policy is not extended.
I am calling on the Iowa Legislature to pass House File 2279 and Senate File 2403. With passage, legislators will not only continue to support Iowa’s ag economy by extending and modernizing fuel tax differentials from E10 to E15 (15% ethanol) and higher ethanol blends and B11 and higher biodiesel blends, but save consumers money at the pump while putting millions of dollars back into the Road Use Tax Fund each year for vital infrastructure projects.
We cannot afford any steps backwards from progress. Iowa biofuels supported over 48,000 jobs in 2019, including thousands of jobs at ethanol and biodiesel plants like Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy. Biofuels also add significant value to Iowa corn and soybean crops while providing low-cost, high-protein dried distillers grains and lowering the price of soybean meal feed for livestock farmers. Not to mention biofuels help urban centers by cleaning the air, lowering greenhouse gases, and as one article recently mentioned, help provide citizens with soft water.
From the busiest city street to smallest town, the effects of Iowa biofuel production are felt across Iowa. As the state begins to get back to business, there is no better time for Iowa’s leaders to renew support for an industry that does so much to support Iowa.
