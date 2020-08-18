For many Iowans, Wednesday, Aug. 5, is a cause for true celebration. Governor Kim Reynolds signed an Executive Order restoring the right to vote to those previously convicted of a felony who have completed their term of confinement, parole, or probation. Based on felony release data from the Department of Corrections, the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP State Area Conference estimates that the Governor’s action allows over 40,000 people to vote and run for office. Going forward, under the Order known as Executive Order 7, it is projected that about 4,000 individuals each year will have their rights restored by virtue of this Order.
“The NAACP fervently believes that the right to participate in the political process is a defining aspect of citizenship and our democracy here in Iowa and America. Governor Kim Reynolds’ action in issuing this Executive Order restoring the right to vote to thousands with felony records is an act of tremendous significance to Iowans, to those whose right to vote is being restored, to be sure, but also to their families and to all of us,” said Betty C. Andrews, President of the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP State Area Conference, which for nearly a decade has led advocacy efforts to restore the right to vote for individuals with a felony background. “This action will benefit people regardless of race or ethnicity, but with the grave racial disparities in our criminal justice system, it will very significantly benefit African Americans and other people of color.”
As the late, beloved Representative John Lewis passionately urged us to understand, "The right to vote is precious, almost sacred, . . . the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society to create a more perfect union." That is the NAACP’s goal, and restoration of the right to vote advances it. It welcomes back and helps reintegrate into society those who committed a crime but have served their time and want to reenter society productively. It rebuilds ties with fellow community members and fellow citizens, and in the process it encourages participation in civic life and helps people and communities to heal.
For the thousands of individuals whose rights have been restored, the Iowa-Nebraska NAACP strongly encourages them to immediately register to vote so they can participate in Elections starting in November 2020. Iowa has same day voting, so individuals may register and vote on Election Day, Nov. 3. It should be noted that under Governor Reynold’s order, paying financial restitution is not required to register and vote. The order does not restore the rights of persons convicted of violations of chapter 707 of the Iowa Code, Homicide And Related Crimes, but such individuals can apply individually for restoration of their rights.
The NAACP is aware of reports that in some states individuals whose rights have been restored have been hesitant or reluctant to register and to vote, because they were wary of having contact with governmental authorities or fearful of being challenged. The NAACP fully expects that voting registrars all across Iowa will welcome all Iowans when they come to register and to vote in the General Election and other elections, and that no person whose right to vote has been restored by Executive Order 7 should experience any discrimination or retaliation for having exercised the rights of citizenship. Should anyone experience any problem, do not hesitate to contact your local NAACP. We encourage you to participate as a full-fledged citizen once again!
Executive Order 7 is one of many steps Iowa should take to welcome those who have served their time back into the community. We will be urging the 2021 Legislature to enact legislation that will provide people with a criminal record with a fair chance for employment, as such legislation would end the all too common practice of automatic rejection of applicants with a criminal record. Such a positive step is the right thing to do, because we know how critical a job is for the formerly incarcerated to have the very best chance to succeed. We also know that it furthers society’s interest in public safety as providing people with a true second chance significantly reduces the likelihood of recidivism.
We are elated that so many new faces can now participate in the democratic process, and that Iowa is no longer the only state not allowing those who have served their time to vote, but we also acknowledge that Executive Order 7 is a temporary solution. A future governor could opt out of it and strip many Iowans of the opportunity to vote. That is why we continue to support a permanent solution through an amendment to the Iowa Constitution allowing people who have served their time to vote upon their release from supervision.
