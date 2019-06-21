An Iowa man who was likely to be sentenced to probation for attempted methamphetamine possession instead opted to spend 30 days in jail during a hearing Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Jamie R. Von Hagel, 37, pleaded guilty May 7 to attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Von Hagel to 30 days in the Washington County Jail. He was given credit for 12 days served.
The state had recommended probation. But during the presentence investigation, Von Hagel indicated he didn't need to address his substance abuse issue and he would be upset if asked to participate in treatment.
“Would you rather serve 30 days in jail or two years probation with substance abuse treatment?” Samson asked Von Hagel.
“Thirty days in jail,” Von Hagel responded.
When Samson asked Von Hagel if he would test positive for drugs, Von Hagel said he had used marijuana.
“Well, at least you're being honest with me,” Samson said.
Von Hagel was ordered to report to jail by 9 a.m. Friday.
Von Hagel was arrested Dec. 7 with two other individuals after Blair police were dispatched to Walmart, 1882 Holly St., for a theft in progress. He was detained in the store.
When officers searched the vehicle Von Hagel arrived in, they found a plastic tub of a crystal substance, which tested positive for meth; a tub of marijuana and a scale; a glass pipe with a white powdery substance; and two marijuana pipes.
