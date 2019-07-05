An Iowa man who terrorized a woman and forcibly entered her Blair home was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
Spencer A. Petersen, 22, of Shelby pleaded no contest May 7 to burglary, a Class 2A felony; and terroristic threats, a Class 4 felony.
Judge John E. Samson sentenced Petersen to one to four years in the Nebraska Department of Corrections for the burglary and one to two years for the terroristic threats. The sentences are to be served concurrently. He was given credit 99 days served.
Under Nebraska law, Petersen must serve a minimum of six months to two years.
Samson said Petersen, who showed up at the woman's house in December holding a tire iron and pushed his way into the house, created “a very dangerous situation.”
Petersen then went into the living room where the woman's friend was and began yelling at him. He then swung the tire iron at him. The man was not hit, according to police reports.
“You did it while you were intoxicated, you did it while you were angry and you had a weapon,” Samson said.
On Jan. 6, a person reported seeing an unknown person striking a vehicle parked near the woman's house. The person was driving a white or light-colored pickup truck.
The person who reported the incident followed the vehicle, which traveled east on U.S. Highway 30 toward Iowa.
An officer found the vehicle and followed it over the Missouri River Bridge before conducting a traffic stop. The officer called for assistance from the Harrison County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as Petersen, who initially denied being involved in the incident.
However, the passenger of the vehicle told the deputy he witnessed Petersen smash a vehicle with an ax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.