An Iowa man who police alleged intentionally crashed his truck into another in the Goodwill parking lot was sentenced to jail Tuesday in Washington County District Court.
In addition to 30 days in jail, Geoffrey I. Getzschman, 24, of Missouri Valley was also sentenced to two years probation and received a one-year license revocation for third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
According to an affidavit, Blair police were dispatched to Goodwill, 1364 Washington St., at 7:59 a.m. April 12, 2019, for the report of a hit-and-run accident.
A witness told an officer they saw a dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck enter the parking lot and drive straight into the rear driver side door of a blue Dodge Ram pickup truck. The impact shattered the rear driver side window of the Dodge truck.
The driver of the Chevrolet got out of the vehicle and attempted to open the driver's door on the Dodge, but was unsuccessful. He then began yelling at the man sitting in the Dodge. He also attempted to hit the man.
The driver of the Dodge pickup truck then backed up and left heading west on Washington Street. The driver of the Chevrolet followed the Dodge.
Shortly after the vehicles left Goodwill, a broadcast for a possible road rage incident was put out. The vehicles matched the two pickups in the incident at Goodwill.
Prior to the incident, a Washington County sheriff's deputy was dispatched to an incident in Fort Calhoun for the report of possible terroristic threats.
A man, who drove a blue 2009 Dodge Ram, reportedly had come to a woman's work and made threatening comments. Though she became unwilling to disclose further information, the woman mentioned her boyfriend, identified as Getzschman, sent her a message saying he was probably going to jail.
The deputy relayed the information to the Blair officer, who confirmed Getzschman owned a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.
A Tekamah officer, who was requested to drive by a residence of the man who owned the Dodge, confirmed the truck was there and it had heavy damage on the driver's side of the vehicle. Damage was an estimated at more than $10,000.
The owner of the Dodge truck told officers Getzschman had asked to meet with him. He said he did not feel threatened and was not hurt in the incident. He also said he didn't know Getzschman, only his girlfriend, but he didn't elaborate.
On Tuesday, Getzschman said he had taken an 8-hour anger management course, and he told Judge John E. Samson that he would like to apologize for his actions. Samson acknowledged the anger management course and Getzschman's apology, and he said the sentencing was appropriate since the incident could have been more serious than it already was.
